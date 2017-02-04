Southampton Blotter: Riverhead man caught with cocaine

A Riverhead man was arrested on drug charges last Wednesday near the boat ramp on Point Road in Flanders, police said.

John Udell, 52, was sitting in his car and got out when he noticed police approaching, officials said. Upon interviewing him, police noticed a strong odor of alcohol and marijuana on his breath and found him in possession of an open, partially consumed bottle of Budweiser beer, which he admitted was his second, according to a police report.

Mr. Udell was charged with seventh-degree possession of cocaine, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, driving while under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs, as well as three violations.

• A West Sayville woman and an East Quogue man were arrested on drug charges last Thursday following a traffic stop on Quogue-Riverhead Road in Riverside, police said.

Danielle Spoto, 41, and Michael Webber, 46, were stopped for a traffic infraction and were found to be in possession of heroin, as well as suboxone, a prescription drug, according to police. Both were charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, officials said.

• A Hampton Bays woman was caught driving drunk after a single-car accident near the Big Duck on Flanders Road in Flanders last Thursday, police said.

Nancy Johnson, 62, was found to be intoxicated and was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for minor injuries sustained during the accident, police said.

She was charged with misdemeanor DWI, in addition to three violations, officials said.

• A Greenport woman was arrested on a drunken driven charge after a traffic stop on Flanders Road in Riverside, according to state police.

Karen Finne, 56, was found to be intoxicated upon investigation, police said. She is due in Southampton Town Justice Court at a later date, officials said.

• A Flanders man reported to police Sunday morning that he spotted several unknown men attempting to steal motorcycles from his property on Cedar Avenue, officials said.

The man told police that when he confronted the men, they fled, making off with a racing helmet, according to authorities.

• Another Flanders resident reported to police Sunday afternoon that a dirt bike valued at $4,000 was stolen from the garage at his home on Flanders Road, police said.

The homeowner told the responding officer he noticed his garage door was open and had been damaged, then saw that his bike was missing, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

