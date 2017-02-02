Calverton news: Kent Animal Shelter receives grant

Happy February. I’m personally ready for spring to begin as there hasn’t been near enough snow to satisfy me. I’m quite ready to be warm and watch the crocuses pop out of the ground, which has already been happening in some of the warmer yards around town.

Great news! Kent Animal Shelter has received a $15,000 grant from Pet Peeves to provide medical assistance to rescued dogs and cats that are up for adoption. This will include spaying, neutering, vaccinations and surgeries and will help approximately 555 animals in 2017. Congratulations to Kent. You guys always do such an awesome job. Thank you.

Save the date! The Riverhead Community Awareness Program will host its fifth annual Bowling Bonanza fundraiser Tuesday, March 21, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the All Star in Riverhead. I will have more information for you as the event approaches but do pencil it in. It’s a fun evening and it sure does help the CAP.

Belated happy birthday to Phil Zizzo, who celebrated his 61st on Jan. 24. Belated wishes also go out to Phil’s daughter, Lauren Zizzo-Ciciulla, who not only celebrated her 35th on Jan. 27 but also had a tonsillectomy. Happy birthday to you from your mom, and get-well wishes from everyone. Congratulations, you two! We hope you both had a great birthday.

Happy birthday to Trisha Yakaboski on Feb. 6. Trisha is without a doubt the very best day care provider you could ever ask for. Parents and kids alike adore her. We hope you have a perfect birthday, Trisha, with lots of love from your big and little munchkins. Have a great day, honey.

I attended a memorial service last week honoring my cousin Don Troyan. The number of people who attended was amazing. He was so well loved and admired. The stories that were told and heard were heartwarming. It was so nice to meet more cousins, especially since they live so far away. Thank you and God bless.

That’s all for this week. Have fun, be safe, and I will talk to you soon. Take care. Bye.

Contact Calverton columnist Cheryl Pelis at Cpcolumncal@aol.com or 631-827-2803.

