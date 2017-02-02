Shoreham-Wading River news: Student musicians earn All State honors

Congratulations to the Shoreham-Wading River high school band and orchestra musicians who have attained All State status: J. Desideria, A. Meli, R. Radonavitch and J. Searing. May this achievement bring you success and help to take you far in your post-high school career. Congratulations also to all the music teachers who taught them.

Belated happy birthday to Audrey Hodge, who celebrated Jan. 18. Audrey is a charming British lady who is the mum of my close friend, Nicola. I consider them both extended family. Belated wishes also go out to my nephew Chris Pepi, Dee Bonilla and Ellen Reilly-Bodome, who all celebrated Jan. 24; former Wading River neighbor Rita Case-Bodine, Jan. 26; BOCES student Theresa Cruz, Jan. 27; and Brian Collora and Mary-Valerie Kempinski, Jan. 30.

Michele Boccia of Kiddie Academy in Wading River is happy to announce that Vicki DaSilva has joined the staff as assistant to the director. Vicki brings a wealth of experience and caring for young children and is also a contributing member of the community. She also served as a firefighter for Jamesport Fire Department and was an EMT-B in the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Welcome to Wading River, Vicki!

First Student bus drivers, including yours truly, recently transported the fifth-grade students at both Miller Avenue and Wading River elementary schools to and from Shoreham-Wading River High School for their dress rehearsal performance of “The Wizard of Oz.” We met the students in Ms. Lavonick’s, Ms. Marasciolo’s, Mr. Verbeck’s, Mr. Jiminez’s and Ms. Byrnes’ classes. Ms. Marasciolo said, “We are incredibly proud of the students! They have worked extremely hard and did an incredible job.” It was a pleasure meeting them all. The other First Student drivers were: Roseann Dillon, Maureen Lynch, Kevin Foley, Melissa Gullino, Bob Murray, Colleen Senkalski, Dee Bonilla, Janice Boulukos and Kathy Santagata. Every year, Wading River Elementary principal Louis Parinella performs a part in the school play. This year, he played the Emerald City gatekeeper. Congratulations to everyone who took part in the play on a job well done!

Diane Burkhardt of North Shore United Methodist Church in Wading River posted these two Martin Luther King Jr. statements: “Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can” and “Faith is taking the first step even when you can’t see the whole staircase.” I’m also reminded by Rocky Point school chum Theresa Velardi of another phrase penned by the late Dr. King: “I refuse to accept that mankind is tragically bound to the starless midnight of racism and war, that the bright daybreak of peace and brotherhood can never become a reality. I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word.” Thanks, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Diane and Theresa for these beautiful truths.

Contact Elizabeth Taggart at Etag5@optonline.net or 631-929-5933.

