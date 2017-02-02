Girls Basketball: SWR chasing Mount Sinai, and league title

Coach Adam Lievre played the role of soothsayer before last season when he told his Shoreham-Wading River High School girls basketball team that he saw six league wins and six league losses coming from them. That is exactly what the Wildcats did to scratch into the playoffs.

Prior to this season, Lievre told his players they could have a special season. Sure enough, Shoreham could be on track for something special — namely, an addition to the seven league championships it has won.



Entering Thursday night’s action in Suffolk County League VI, Shoreham was riding league-leader Mount Sinai’s tail. Heading into its game at Hampton Bays, undefeated Mount Sinai (15-0, 11-0) held first place and was responsible for the only league loss on Shoreham’s ledger. That was a six-point overtime win on Jan. 17.

What jumps off the page is the final regular-season game for both teams on Feb. 9: Mount Sinai at Shoreham (15-2, 11-1). The schedule-maker must have a keen sense for drama. That game could very well settle the league title chase.

But first things first. Shoreham must take care of the games at hand, the most recent being a 61-37 defeat of Bayport-Blue Point on Thursday in Shoreham. Nine Wildcats scored in Shoreham’s fifth straight win, including Mackenzie Zajac with 13 points and Maria Smith with 10.

Bayport freshman forward Olivia Monturo shot 8 of 18 from the field and finished with 19 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Frankie Villar added 11 points.

Shoreham controlled the boards, 39-24.

Shoreham reeled off 10 straight points as part of a 13-2 run that was capped by Sophie Triandafils weaving through traffic for a layup before popping in a jumper for a 17-6 lead early in the second quarter.

A 24-15 surge in the third quarter widened Shoreham’s lead to 50-26.

