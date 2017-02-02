Cops: Riverhead man arrested by East End Drug Task Force

An East End Drug Task Force investigation led to the arrest of a Riverhead man Thursday on multiple drug charges, Riverhead Town police said.

Natia Yisreal, 41, was arrested on a pair of felony charges: third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. He was also arrested on misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. A news release did not detail how Mr. Yisreal allegedly resisted arrest.

The arrest was part of “ongoing investigations into drug sales activity on the East End,” a news release said.

The East End Drug Task Force is made up of police departments from across the East End and funded through the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

