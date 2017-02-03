Esaw Langhorne of Riverhead died Feb. 2 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 77.

The son of Edward and Annie Langhorne, he was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Cumberland, Va.

Mr. Langhorne was a laborer with the Local 66. He served as a deacon for the Galilee Church of God in Christ.

Family members said Mr. Langhorne loved renovating houses, racing and having breakfast with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita (née Trent); his daughter, Shirley Smith of Virginia and her husband, Marvin; granddaughter, Chivone Spruill of Virginia; grandson, Marlon Xavier Smith, of Virginia; great-granddaughter, Shania Spruill and his brother, John (Elsie) of Virginia.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Feb. 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead, where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

