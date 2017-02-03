Theodore Settanni, 79, of Riverhead, died Feb. 1, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by his loving wife Vita (née Antonelli); beloved children Saverio and his wife, Loretta Settanni, Dawn and her husband, Nick Mineo and Lynn and her husband, Joe Kudla. He was the cherished grandfather of Gerard, Lyndsay and Michael Settanni, Nicole and her husband Joe Gambella, Kara and Devin Mineo and Kellen Kudla and great-grandfather of Lia and Anthony Gambella and the dear brother-in-law of Donnie and Kathy Antonelli. He was predeceased by Fran and Theodore Grimaldi and Francis Antonelli.

The family will be receiving visitors Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 5, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 6, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church Outreach, 525 St. John’s Place, Riverhead, NY 11901 or Good Shepherd Hospice, 245 Old Country Rd., Melville, NY 11747.

