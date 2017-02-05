South Jamesport Beach and Miamogue Point: One Minute on the North Fork

Miamogue Point and South Jamesport Beach are both located south of Peconic Bay Boulevard. The two beaches are featured in this week’s edition of northforker’s “One Minute on the North Fork” series.

Jamesport, the tiny North Fork hamlet between Aquebogue and Laurel, features several vineyards, a quaint downtown and a growing dining scene. And its southern beaches are truly breathtaking.

Spend a minute with us on the Peconic Bay shoreline. The above footage was filmed by our staff visual journalist Krysten Massa on the morning of Saturday, February 4.

