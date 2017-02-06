Harrison A. Tuhtill

Harrison A. Tuthill of Riverhead died Feb. 2 at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 65.

The son of Lulu (Fisher) and Herbert Tuthill, he was born June 11, 1951, in Southampton.

Mr. Tuthill was self-employed as a real estate manager.

He was a member of the Riverhead Lodge 645 of the Free and Accepted Masons, the Riverside/Sunrise Lodge Order of the Eastern Star, the Long Island Scottish Rite, Kismet Temple, Sithra Chapter of the Royal Arch Masons, Roanoke Lodge 462 Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Veritas Rebekah Lodge 167, C.H. Howell Encampment, the Southampton Town Republican Committee and Canton Suffolk 31.

Predeceased by his brother, Arthur, he is survived by his sister Janet Richardson, his sister Lorraine Juhl and her husband, Marvin and his brother, Herbert Tuthill.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Feb. 6, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Enrique Lebron of Riverhead United Methodist Church. Burial will take place at Cutchogue Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

