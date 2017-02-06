Cops: Brookhaven man arrested by East End Drug Task Force

A Brookhaven man was arrested on multiple felony drug charges in Riverhead following an East End Drug Task Force investigation Monday, according to a Riverhead police press release.

Maurice Pitmann, 38, was in possession of heroin and crack cocaine at the time of his arrest after police responded to complaints of open drug sales near the Riverhead Commons shopping center on East Main Street in Riverhead, the release states.

Mr. Pitmann was charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

He’s being held for a morning arraignment at Riverhead Town Justice Court, officials said.

In May 2015, Mr. Pitmann was arrested during a drug bust on Third Street and charged with a misdemeanor for loitering, according to a previous report.

The East End Drug Task Force is made up of police departments from across the East End and funded through the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

