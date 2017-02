A group of East End residents are expected to march to Congressman Lee Zeldin’s office in Riverhead Tuesday in an effort to demand he host a town hall meeting.

In an email to members of the media, the group of residents, many of whom recently met with members of the congressman’s staff, said they would be meeting at the courthouse off Griffing Avenue at noon.

The march will continue to the West Main Street office of Mr. Zeldin (R-Shirley).

