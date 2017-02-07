Josephine Victoria of Riverhead died Feb. 5 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 101.

The daughter of Michael and Seraphina Czygier, she was born Oct. 6, 1915, in Pennsylvania.

Ms. Victoria worked as a checker at A&P in Riverhead.

Family members said Ms. Victoria enjoyed bowling and was a member of local bowling teams in earlier years. She was also a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Ms. Victoria was predeceased by her son Henry; her brothers, Steve and John; and her sisters, Rosemarie Zielinski and Estelle Rogers. She is survived by her son Ted, of New York City; three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 9, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Riverhead VFW.

