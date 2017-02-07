Alice Sadowsky Davis, a native of Southampton and former resident of Riverhead died Feb. 5 at Focus Otsego in Cooperstown, N.Y. The Burlington Flats resident was 87 years old.

Ms. Davis had been the head bookkeeper at Wells Pontiac-Cadillac in Peconic for many years.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Cutchogue Cemetery.

A complete obituary will follow.

