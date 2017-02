The following is a list of event postponements and office closures. Email editor@timesreview.com to report a closure and check back for updates.

TOWN HALL

• The Riverhead Town Board has canceled Thursday’s work session.

EVENTS

• Riverhead Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its “Crash Course on Facebook Changes” luncheon to Wednesday, Feb. 15. Visit riverheadchamber.com for more information.

