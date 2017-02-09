Cops: Woman stole Timberland boots in Riverhead; reward offered

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify a woman who stole merchandise from Famous Footwear at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead, according to a press release.

The suspect entered the store around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11 and stole a pair of Timberland boots valued at $89.99, police said.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, police said. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Police said all calls will be kept confidential.

Photo credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

