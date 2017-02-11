Riverhead Blotter: Two incidents of violence on East Main Street

Two women reported they were hit in the face in separate incidents last Saturday on East Main Street in Riverhead, police said. One incident was reported shortly before 3 a.m. and the suspect was a man, the report states. The second incident, reported around noon, described the suspect as a woman, police said. The suspects weren’t known to either victim, officials said.

• A man reported he was harassed last Saturday around 2:20 a.m. near on Railroad Avenue in Riverhead, police said. The suspects, who are men, weren’t known to the victim, the report states.

• Jay Fitzpatrick, 49, and Raymond Thilberg, 48, both of Riverhead, were arrested last Thursday night on Route 58 in Riverhead and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Donna Caporaso, age and address undisclosed, was arrested last Sunday night on Pulaski Street in Riverhead and charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said.

• Ashley Trent, age and address undisclosed, was arrested last Sunday around 12:50 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated near the intersection of East Main Street and Roanoke Avenue in Riverhead, police said.

• Dennis Gregory, 23, address undisclosed, was arrested last Sunday around 1:20 a.m. and charged with driving while intoxicated on Route 25A in Wading River, police said.

• Josue Curup, 21, of Riverhead was arrested last Thursday around 11 p.m. on Hubbard Avenue in Riverhead and charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• Graffiti was reportedly found last Sunday at Citibank on West Main Street in Riverhead and at a building on Sweezey Avenue, police said. Graffiti was also reported last Wednesday at St. Isidore School in Riverhead, officials said.

• A burglary was reported at St. John’s Church in Riverhead last Wednesday morning, police said. An unknown amount of candle money was stolen, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

