Southampton Blotter: Driver struck telephone pole, charged with DWI

A Coram woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Northampton last Wednesday.

Brittany McGuiness, 28, was traveling westbound on Route 51 around 6:30 a.m. when she reportedly left the road, hit a telephone pole and landed in the woods. Eastport Fire Department responded and had to cut her out of the car, officials said. During this time, a police officer noticed Ms. McGuiness’ breath smelled strongly of alcohol. She was arrested and taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital by Flanders Volunteer Ambulance members, along with a reporting officer, officials said. She refused to have her blood drawn and was later released on an appearance ticket, police said. Her car was reportedly impounded at police headquarters.

Ms. McGuiness was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, both felonies; circumventing an interlock device, a misdemeanor; and two violations.

• New York State Police arrested a Woodbury man for driving while impaired by drugs in Riverside last Monday.

Luke Irace, 30, had been pulled over for a traffic stop on Route 105 when police learned he was in possession of marijuana and standardized tests showed he was impaired by drugs, officials said.

He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, and a violation.

• A Flanders man was arrested Sunday for driving while intoxicated in Flanders.

Edwin Velasquez, 27, was stopped on Flanders Road for failing to stay in his lane, officials said. Standardized tests later revealed he was intoxicated, police said.

Mr. Velasquez was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man Saturday for driving with a suspended license in Northampton.

Tyler Dunleavy, 22, had been stopped for speeding around 9:50 p.m. near Hampton Hills Golf and Country Club on Moriches-Riverhead Road when police said they learned his license was suspended. He was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor; and two traffic violations.

• A Central Islip woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license in Riverside last Monday.

Jessica Lehmann, 37, had been stopped near the Valero gas station on Peconic Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for not wearing a seat belt when police learned her license and registration were suspended due to an October insurance lapse, officials said. She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor; and three violations.

• A Flanders man told police his tan 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen Jan. 30 from his previous home on Reeves Bay Trail. The car had been parked at the home since September. When the man asked the home’s new residents if they’d seen the car, they reportedly told him they thought he had picked it up a few days earlier. An unsuccessful search of the area was conducted, police said.

• A Southold woman’s debit card was stolen after she used an ATM at Suffolk Federal Credit Union in Riverside on Jan. 27 and left the card behind, police said. When she returned to the Enterprise Zone Drive location the card was reportedly missing. The next day, it was used to make more than $300 in purchases, officials said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

