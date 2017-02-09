Highway Supervisor: As storm tapers off tonight, remain off roads

The blizzard that shut down most of the North Fork Thursday, and that has already forced the Riverhead School District to close again for Friday, began to taper off late in the afternoon.

Riverhead Highway Superintendent Gio Woodson encouraged people to remain off the roads so plows can continue to work without interference.

“We would be fine if we could get people to stay off the road, hindering us,” he said at about 5:30 p.m. “I can’t believe all the people on Sound Avenue. They get stuck and they get in our way, so instead of taking two hours, it’s taking five hours.”

He said there’s also a lot of blowing snow on Sound Avenue. He estimated about 10 cars had gotten stuck on Sound Avenue.

“Other than that, we’re hanging in there,” he said. “If it weren’t for all the cars we had to pull out, we’d probably be finishing up by now.”

Mr. Woodson said, overall, all the roads are now passable, “but that doesn’t mean you should go out there.”

The Blizzard Warning issued by the National Weather Service expired at 6 p.m. The NWS reported 11.1 inches of snow fell at its Upton Station as of 1 p.m. today. More precise totals in Riverhead were not yet available.

“Blowing and drifting snow could still however lead to hazardous travel and local whiteout conditions,” the NWS said.

The temperature will drop to a low of about 14 degrees tonight, the NWS said. Wind chill values will be between zero and 5. Wind will decrease after midnight.

Photo credit: Grant Parpan

