Michael J. Wiggin of Riverhead died Feb. 7 at his home. He was 62.

The son of Merlon Wiggin and Isabelle (Hills), he was born Feb. 2, 1955, in Caribou, Maine.

Mr. Wiggin was self-employed for Lake Avenue Design Custom Sewing & Upholstery in Riverhead.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia (née Wagner); his daughter, Allyson; stepdaughter, Lauren Biggerstaff; stepson, Joseph Wagner and brother, Donald Wiggin.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverehead.

