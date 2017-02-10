Riverhead native J. Wilson Stout III died Jan. 23. He was 84.

Born in Riverhead Oct. 26, 1932, he was the son of Joshua Wilson Stout II and Lois Kratoville Stout.

Known to his friends as “Wilson,” he was the valedictorian of the Riverhead High School Class of 1950.

Mr. Stout attended Stout Lehigh University, where he earned master’s and doctoral degrees in chemical engineering. He settled in the Pittsburgh area and worked his entire career as an engineer at the Bettis Atomic Power Lab.

Mr. Stout lived in Wilkins Township, Pa. Family members said he loved the outdoors, hiking and camping and was an avid Steelers fan.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara; his children, Heidi Byers Stout, Joshua Wilson Stout IV and Holly Elizabeth Anderson and three grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pittsburgh Chapter, 1100 Liberty Ave, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Online condolences may be made at the website of English Funeral Home, which handled the arrangements.

Comments

comments