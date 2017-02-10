Former Riverhead resident Charlotte M. Rodrique of Ridge died Feb. 8 at the Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue. She was 69.

The daughter of Raoul and Madeline Rodrique, she was born June 4, 1947, in Manhattan. She received her doctorate from Wright State University in Ohio.

Ms. Rodrique worked as a psychologist at Acadia Care Center in Riverhead.

Family members said she enjoyed yoga and reading and loved pets.

Predeceased by her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Camille Ida of Riverhead and John, of Astoria, Queens.

A memorial service will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon to 2 pm. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

