Cops: Driver narrowly escapes serious injury in Route 51 crash

The driver of a Honda SUV narrowly escaped serious injuries after the guardrail sliced through the front of a vehicle following an accident on Route 51 in Riverside Saturday afternoon.

The driver, a woman, was transported by Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance volunteers to Peconic Bay Medical Center with what appeared to be minor injuries, according to Southampton Town police. No other cars were involved in the accident, which occurred in the southbound lane just south of the County Center at about 12:20 p.m., police said.

After the Honda skidded off the road, the guardrail sliced right through the middle of the SUV, leaving only a few inches in between where the driver was seated.

A call originally came over for Riverhead Fire Department’s heavy rescue, but the driver was able to be safely removed without it.

Police closed one lane of Route 51 as the car was towed away.

Photo caption: Police on scene of the accident Saturday. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

