Wrestling: Riverhead’s Matyka loses in county final

Mark Matyka has had quite a high school wrestling season. The Riverhead junior achieved a lot, just not what he really wanted.

Matyka came close, though, reaching the 99-pound Division II final in the Section XI Dr. L. Robert “Doc” Fallot Memorial Championships Sunday night.



But it was at that stage when Matyka ran into Eastport-South Manor sophomore Christian Gannone at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood. Gannone (34-4) controlled the contest and won, 11-3.

The loss left Matyka with a 36-8 record on the season and an 80-16 mark for his career.

Matyka advanced to the final with a 7-0 defeat of Lindenhurst’s Sean Lennon, a pin of Miller Place’s Kyle Klein Jr. in 32 seconds and a pin of Rocky Point’s Justin Amendola in 1:18.

Photo caption: Riverhead’s Mark Matyka, top, in the 99-pound Division I final against Eastport-South Manor’s Christian Gannone. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

