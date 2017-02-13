Cops: Driver crashed into utility pole in Jamesport

A woman was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after her vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Main Road in Jamesport, Riverhead police at the scene said.

The driver was traveling alone and apparently lost control of her vehicle around 3:30 p.m. after driving over a patch of snow on the side of the road, police said. The cause of the crash is still under investigation and no charges were made, police added.

She was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, officials said. Police didn’t disclose how serious the victim’s injuries were.

A portion of the road between Washington Avenue and Circle Drive was temporarily closed during the rescue efforts by the Jamesport Fire Department.

No other details were immediately available.

Photo credit: Paul Squire

