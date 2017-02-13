Brian H. Conway of Southold died suddenly at home on Feb. 9, 2017. He was 48.

He was born in Greenport on Jan. 9, 1969, to George T. and Maryann (Kauneckas) Conway and was a graduate of Southold High School in 1988.

On June 22, 2002, he married Pamela Saunders at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold and together they made their home in Mattituck and Riverhead before settling in Southold.

Brian was a lifelong farmer who farmed the land on Horton’s Lane in Southold known as the Conway Farm. He also worked as a mechanic for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, retiring in 2008.

As a youngster, he enjoyed fishing and roller skating with his grandparents. He also enjoyed playing ice hockey and was an avid Mets and Islanders Fan. Brian was an animal and dog lover and he loved his lifted four-wheel-drive Dodge pick up trucks. Free time was also spent detailing his vehicles and tending to the landscaping at his home.

Surviving are his wife, Pamela; brothers, Frank of Riverhead and Patrick of Mount Sinai; sister-in-law, Christine, of Mount Sinai; nieces and nephews, Mitch, Alex, Jullianna, Ashley and Kaitlyn and dogs, Bandit and Tracker.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 2 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial donations to Southold Fire Department, North Fork Animal Welfare League, Southold American Legion or Disabled American Veterans would be appreciated.

