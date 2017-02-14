Cops: Stranded boaters and dog rescued from Moriches Bay

Two local men and their dog were rescued Monday after their boat ran aground near Fish Cove in Moriches Bay, according to a Southampton Town police press release.

The men, who are both 24 and from Calverton and Manorville, called 911 after their vessel ran aground. Members of the Eastport Fire Department walked them to shore, police said, adding that wind gusts were up to 45 mph and temperatures were in the 20s.

Members of Westhampton Ambulance treated the victims and determined they hadn’t suffered from hypothermia or frost bite, police said.

On Tuesday, the Southampton Bay Constable located the boat at Pikes Beach and notified the owner of its location, the release stated. Coast Guard Station Shinnecock/Moriches was made aware of the incident, as well as Sector Long Island Sound, located in New London, Conn., police said.

Fire department members from Westhampton, East Moriches and Center Moriches also responded to the scene, police said.

