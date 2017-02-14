Longtime Jamesport resident Caroline T. Ziemacki died Feb. 8 after residing at her daughter’s home in Topsham, Maine, since November 2013. She was 91.

The daughter of Estelle (Kulesa) and Benjamin Sadowski, she was born Nov. 15, 1925, in Southampton.

Caroline was a homemaker, bookkeeper, loving mother and grandmother. She especially enjoyed being outdoors gardening, trimming and raking. She was a participant in the Altar Rosary Society at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Jamesport Fire Department.

Caroline was predeceased by her husband, John. She is survived by her children, Donald, Sandra Ballard (Alan) and Allen (Robin); four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will attend a memorial Mass at St. Isidore R. C. Church Sunday, Feb. 19, at noon. Caroline will be buried next to her husband at the church cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

