Shirley Jane Fox of Riverside died Feb. 12 at Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue. She was 79.

The daughter of Flora (Boles) and George Fox, she was born March 27, 1937, in Southampton.

Ms. Fox received an associate degree and worked as a clerk for the IRS office in Holtsville.

She is survived by her sisters Florence Drexel of Flanders and Patricia Fox of Riverside and her brothers David and Robert, both of Flanders and Thomas, of Mattituck. She was predeceased by her brothers Albert, Ernest and George and sisters Mildred Gibson and Ethel Fox.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Feb. 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the funeral home, officiated by the Rev. Jerry Halpin of North Shore Christian Church. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.

Condolences may be left at tuthillfh.com.

