Mary A. Conforti of Riverhead died Feb. 14 at Sunrise Manor in Bay Shore. She was 82.

The daughter of Michael and Angelina Vitacco, she was born Sept. 5, 1934, in the Bronx and attended Walton High School.

In 1958, she married Ralph Conforti in Yonkers, N.Y.

Ms. Conforti was the owner of the Bridge Army Navy store in Flanders. Family members quoted her as saying “I loved the Army – Navy store. It’s a store for everybody. I enjoyed every minute of it. When you enjoy something, you do a good job. You’ve never seen an Army-Navy store like this.”

Family members also said she enjoyed sewing and the beach.

Predeceased by her son, John, in 2008, Ms. Conforti is survived by her husband, Ralph.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Feb. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Comments

comments