A 13-year-old boy living at the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch has been missing since 8 p.m. Monday and Riverhead Town police, along with the boys’ family, are seeking the public’s help to locate him.

No foul play is expected into the disappearance of Joseph Carr, police said.

Anyone with information can call Riverhead police at 631-727-4500. All calls will remain confidential.

Comments

comments