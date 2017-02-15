Police seek help identifying suspect who stole motorcycle in Riverside

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect who stole a motorcycle in Riverside last month.

Southampton police received a report that the motorcycle, a white Suzuki with a purple and yellow seat, was stolen from a home on Flanders Road between Jan. 2 and Jan. 11, police said.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, police said. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Police said all calls will be kept confidential.

Photo credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Comments

comments