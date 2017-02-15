Roy T. Osman of Riverhead died Feb. 14, 2017, at his home. He was 82.

He was born on March 13, 1934, in New York City to Theodore and Beda Osman.

Roy was the retired founder of “Manor Painting and Decorating,” the family business employing his father and sons. He was the self-proclaimed “world’s most scientific house painter.”

He is survived by his sister, Alice; his sons, Mark, Steven and David Osman and his grandchildren, Alixandra and Evan.

Cremation is private.

Arrangements entrusted to the McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.

