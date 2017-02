Memorial visitation for Robert Furlong will take place Saturday, Feb. 25, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

It is requested that if any former players, parents, or friends of Mr. Furlong would like to submit a fond memory or story, it can be e-mailed to [email protected] so that it may be posted during the memorial.

Memorial contributions to the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League, P. O. Box 263, Westhampton, NY 11977.

