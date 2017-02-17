Riverhead BOE seeks community input for superintendent search

The Riverhead Board of Education is seeking public input into the search for a new superintendent.

A community forum will be held March 2 at Riverhead High School starting at 7 p.m. The school board is looking for the public to weigh in on what characteristics it should be looking for in candidates.

The forum will be held in room 133 of the high school.

A survey is also currently available on the district website.

Superintendent Nancy Carney announced in December she planned to retire in August after serving in her current role for nearly seven years. She had worked as assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction since 2002 prior to being hired as superintendent in 2010. In a statement to district employees in December, she said: “We have eight months left together and I plan on using every one of those days to continue to support the important work you are all doing.”

