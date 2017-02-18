Cops: East Quogue man charged with stealing at K-Mart

An East Quogue man was arrested Thursday and charged with stealing merchandise at K-Mart in Riverhead last month, according to a Riverhead police press release issued Saturday.

Steven Price, 47, reportedly stole merchandise totaling $400 from the Route 58 department store on Jan. 25, police said. He was charged with petit larceny, officials said.

Mr. Price was arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court and remanded to the Suffolk County correctional facility, police said.

Photo credit: Riverhead Town Police Department

