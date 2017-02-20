Police seek help identifying suspect who stole quads in Riverhead

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and the Riverhead Town Police Department are seeking help identifying a suspect who stole two quads in Riverhead last month, officials said.

A gray 2016 Can-Am ATV valued at $10,649 and a yellow 2017 Can-Am ATV valued at $7,699 were reported stolen Jan. 28 at Honda of Riverhead on Pulaski Street, police said.

Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.

Image credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Comments

comments