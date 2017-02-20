Joyce Monahan of Mattituck died Feb. 15, 2017 at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport. She was 92.

She was born in Orient Oct. 20, 1924, to John and Ella (Petty) Stelzer. Raised in Laurel, she was a graduate of Mattituck High School.

In 1949, she married Roy Monahan who predeceased her in 2005.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, crocheting and reading. She was also an avid NASCAR fan.

She is survived by her children Debbie and Tim of Mattituck and Marilyn (Frank) Fliss; grandchildren, Melanie and Scott and great-grandson, Shane, all of Waverly, Tenn.

Services are private at this time. Interment will be in New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 297, Southold, NY 11971 would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home is assisting the family.

