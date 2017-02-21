Calverton man pleads guilty in apartment complex shooting

A Calverton man pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting at a Calverton apartment complex last summer, according to online court records.

Demetris Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault — the top charge — last Wednesday during an appearance in Suffolk County criminal court. He remains held on bail for sentencing, court records show.

Mr. Brown was arrested July 14, nine days after an early morning shooting at Hill Circle in Calverton sent two victims to local hospitals. Police said one 35-year-old victim was shot in the chest, abdomen and wrist. A second victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the abdomen, police said.

Police said the first victim was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital, while the second was taken by car to Peconic Bay Medical Center and later transferred to a hospital in Bay Shore.

Mr. Brown was initially charged with first- and second-degree assault, as well as second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The lesser felony charges were covered by Mr. Brown’s plea to the top charge against him.

Mr. Brown is also facing a court appearance for violating his probation. That case has not been resolved, according to online records.

He is due to be sentenced on March 22. A county prosecutor was not immediately available for comment. Mr. Brown’s attorney, Jonathan Manley of Hauppauge, declined to comment Monday afternoon.

