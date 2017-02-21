Alice Sadowsky Davis, a native of Southampton and former resident of Riverhead, died Feb. 5, 2017, at Focus Otsego in Cooperstown, N.Y. The upstate Hartwick resident was 87.

She was born in Southampton Feb. 15, 1929, to Francis and Frances Sadowsky.

On March 11, 1978, she married Kenneth Davis in Hampton Bays.

Alice had been the head bookkeeper at Wells Pontiac-Cadillac in Peconic for many years.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth; sisters, Josephine Hand of Riverhead and Elizabeth Spinola of Westhampton; nephews, Alfred (Melanie) Hand of Riverhead and David Hand of Riverhead and nieces, Frances Hand of Riverhead and Patricia Summers of Albuquerque, N.M.

The family received friends Feb. 15 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held that evening by Father John Barrett. Interment took place on Feb. 16 at the Cutchogue Cemetery. Prayers were recited by Father Richard Hoerning.

This is a paid notice.

