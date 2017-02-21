Alice Julia Wernikowski of Tinton Falls, N.J. passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 17, at Jersey Shore Medical Center. She was 83.

The daughter of Stella and Thomas Romanski, she was born Oct. 20, 1933, in Riverhead and resided there until moving to Staten Island and then New Jersey in 2012.

Alice was a housewife and worked in the Riverhead Nursing Home as a receptionist, secretary and nurses’ aide for 27 years before retiring. She always commented how she loved helping the residents at the nursing home.

Alice also liked to cook, bake, sew, dance, work in her flower garden, enjoy the beach, palm trees, and was a big Jets football fan. She especially liked making goŁąbkies and zucchini bread and pickles. Recent afternoons were often spent with coffee and the many friends she made at The Pines at Tinton Falls Apartment complex.

Alice is predeceased by her brother Chester and sister Josephine. Surviving are her twin sister, Joan Dusold of Tampa Fla.; her son, Stanley, and his wife, JoEllen, of Tinton Falls; her son, Richard, and his wife, Jane, of Staten Island; her daughter, Sharon, and her wife, Diane Asquino of Bethpage; her grandson, John, and his fiancée, Danielle Becker of Ocean, N.J.; her grandson, Christopher, and his fiancée, Jenna Blackman of Jersey City, N.J.; her granddaughter, Danielle, of Jacksonville, Fla.; her granddaughter, Jenna, of New York City and her three great-grandchildren, Kayla, Ian, and Marley of Ocean N.J.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday Feb. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 t0 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

