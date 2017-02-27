Q&A with Helene Korbin of Comfort Keepers

Comfort Keepers has established itself as a solid source of health care assistance for the elderly on Long Island.

With a central East End location in Riverhead, the company serves both forks as well as other areas of Suffolk County. It continues to expand as the aging population, and thus the need for in-home assistance, grows.

Owner Helene Korbin says she runs the business with compassion, putting the well-being and happiness of clients first.

One of the latest innovations Korbin shared is the Grandpad, which she said she’s proud to offer to clients. A Verizon service, the Grandpad is a user-friendly tablet created with seniors in mind. It allows them to stay in touch with family as well as doctors and even keep busy with music and brain-stimulating games.

We chatted more about this device and what’s happening at Comfort Keepers.

Q: What does Comfort Keepers do for its clients?

A: We provide in-home care to seniors, helping them to maintain their independence living alone in their homes. Our care varies from helping with daily tasks around the house, personal care, errands and even just having time for personal interaction to keep them healthy. Loneliness causes illness and loneliness can be an epidemic with the elderly.

Q: What is your role at Comfort Keepers?

A: I am the owner. I organize our staff of aides and where they will be assigned. I also take care of all administrative needs.

Q: What is the best part of your job?

A: The best thing is simply helping people. It is so rewarding to be able to provide a service that can make someone’s day better. Our clients look forward to their visit. It improves their quality of life.

Q: What is your greatest challenge?

A: Effectively getting the families of our clients to understand the needs required for their elderly parent or family member. For example, if they need a new appliance or hot water heater in their home to keep them safe. It can be a challenge to communicate these kinds of needs.

Q: Are your clients strictly on the East End?

A: Our clients span the North Fork and the Hamptons, Riverhead and west into Wading River and south into Center Moriches. We are able to serve a large area with our hub being located in Riverhead.

Q: You described the addition of the Grandpad. Do you foresee all of your clients using these?

A: Yes. I think that the Grandpad will be utilized by many of our clients. So many are using it already. It is one monthly fee that covers an unlimited amount of services. Our clients are able to video chat with family on their contact list and their doctors, too. This is wonderful for their overall state of mind because they can keep in touch easily at the touch of a button. They can also listen to their favorite music and watch videos. If they want to listen to ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ they can watch Gene Kelly perform it in a video. They can play games that help keep their minds sharp. The best part is that this is completely safe for them and they don’t get frustrated with complex applications.

Q: What’s next for Comfort Keepers? Do you have specific goals for 2017?

A: Yes, actually, I am working on a health coach certification. It is a one-year program and will help me to further enhance our program.

Comfort Keepers is located at 31 Main Road, No. 9, Riverhead. (631) 369-6080, Comfortkeepers.com

Top photo: Helene Korbin. (Credit: Vera Chinese)

This story was originally published in the 2017 edition of the Times Review Media Group Business Magazine

Comments

comments