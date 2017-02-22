SWR sophomore sets county record at swimming championships

Jason Louser is a humble sort, but the Shoreham-Wading River High School sophomore was something else at the conclusion of the 500-yard freestyle race in the Section XI Championships at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood on Saturday. He was tired. Make that more than tired.

“He was exhausted, but he was relieved,” his coach, Joyce Brown, said. “That’s what I saw on his face, ‘Holy smoke, I’m glad it’s over.’ ”

When it was over, the clock said that Louser had won in 4 minutes, 31.62 seconds. That is a Suffolk County record, taking down the 4:32.79 that Chris Cremer of Sayville/Bayport-Blue Point set in 2007.

Louser also took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke in 56.31. It all led to the 15-year-old being voted the MVP of the meet by the officials.

“That was huge,” Brown said. “He definitely is in a good place right now in the swimming world.”

Brown said Louser’s times in both events should rank him in the top 10 in the nation this season for high school swimmers, and the 100 breaststroke time makes him an automatic all-American.

Louser, who also swims for the Long Island Aquatic Club out of the Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow, will swim the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke in the state championships that will be held March 3 and 4 at the Nassau County Aquatic Center. He can only swim in two events and must declare this week which events he will enter.

Louser’s twin brother, Josh, “had an outer-body swim meet also,” said Brown. Josh improved his best time in the 200-yard individual medley by seven seconds with a clocking of 2:07.83, bringing him 13th place. He also posted a personal record in the 100-yard backstroke, coming in 15th in 57.00.

Half Hollow Hills won the team championship with 403 points. Shoreham tied Deer Park for 14th with 46.

Top photo caption: Jason Louser of Shoreham-Wading River competes in the 100-yard breaststroke. (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

