Cops: Passenger arrested on felony drug charges in Riverhead

A passenger of a vehicle was arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday following a traffic stop in Riverhead, according to a police press release.

Taequan Booker was a passenger in a vehicle police pulled over around 4 p.m. on Hubbard Avenue and, during the investigation, police determined the New York Police Department had a warrant out for his arrest, officials said.

Police also found he was in possession of crack cocaine and a digital scale, the release states.

He was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, police said. He was remanded to the Suffolk County correctional facility in lieu of $50,000 bail, officials said.

Police declined to provide any other details about the incident.

