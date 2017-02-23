LISTEN: Congressman Lee Zeldin hosts telephone town hall

Congressman Lee Zeldin held a “telephone town hall” Thursday night, answering questions from constituents in an hour-long event.

Topics discussed ranged from health care reform, veterans affairs, gun control, climate change and LGBTQ issues to several questions about President Donald Trump. The majority of questions were asked live by constituents who called in to the event, while others were fielded from a website. Callers were identified only by first name and could only speak if they opted to ask a question and were called upon. Mr. Zeldin said those who weren’t called on would be given the chance to leave a message and would receive a phone call back.

Mr. Zeldin (R-Shirley) started the town hall with a statement about the issues most important to him.

The event, which was also streamed live online, included poll questions from the congressman. Poll results were not immediately made public, though Mr. Zeldin said they would be released.

The town hall was scheduled at a time when Mr. Zeldin and other members of congress have come under scrutiny for not hosting in-person forums for constituents. Congressman Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) hosted a forum in Plainview Thursday night with Newsday reporting more than 300 people in attendance.

