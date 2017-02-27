Josephine M. Conklin of Riverhead died Feb. 24 at Kanas Center for Hospice in Quiogue. She was 92.

The daughter of Donato and Anna Mazzaferro, she was born Feb. 25, 1924, in Greenport. She graduated from Greenport High School in 1942.

On Sept. 27, 1942, she married Herbert Conklin in Greenport.

For 38 years, Ms. Conklin worked for New York Telephone as a group chief operator.

Ms. Conklin was a member of the Pioneers and the Peconic Bay Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary.

Family members said she enjoyed reading and crafts and enjoyed working at the PBMC gift shop.

Predeceased by her husband in 2012 and her grandson Mark in 2012, Ms. Conklin is survived by her sons, Keith (Arlene) of Pennsylvania and Mark (Laurie) of Riverhead; brothers, George and Jimmy Mazzaferro; and grandchildren, Jamie, of Riverhead, Jennifer (Andrew) of Washington, D.C. and Scott, of Pennsylvania.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Feb. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Cremation will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.

