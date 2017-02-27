Riverhead resident Madeline A. Gorman, formerly of Deer Park died Feb. 23 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 94.

The daughter of Madeline (Mirandi) and George Merritt, she was born Aug. 9, 1923, and attended high school. Family members said she was a homemaker.

Predeceased by her husband Thomas, she is survived by her children Greg, Peter, Carol and John.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Feb. 27, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a prayer service will take place at 8 p.m. Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Arts in Riverhead.

