Steven A. Lappe passed away peacefully Feb. 20, 2017. at Eastern Long Island Hospital He was surrounded by his loving family. Steve was 64.

He was born Jan. 26, 1953, to Frederick and Elsie (Olson) Lappe. Steve lived in Huntington with his family before moving to the North Fork in 1964.

Steve attended Southold Schools and graduated from high school in 1970.

Steve was a primary member of his family’s farm on South Harbor Road in Southold and worked actively from childhood to when the farm was sold in 2001. Afterwards, Steve started a new chapter in his life at Briarcliff Sod in Peconic. Steve was instrumental in the field but his love was driving “18-Wheelers.” He even delivered sod into New York for the displays at Rockefeller Center.

Steve is survived by three brothers, Christopher (Theresa) of Southold, Paul (Roberta) of Indiana and Frederick (Jennifer) of Calverton and a sister, Susan (Fred) Stradling of Amawalk. He is predeceased by his parents.

Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services were held at the First Baptist Church in Greenport, officiated by the Rev. Thomas LaMothe. Interment followed at the First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Southold.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes.

Memorial donations can be made to Awaken Westchester Church, c/o David Stradling, 40 Maryland Avenue, Armonk, NY 10504.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments