Maureen S. Meehan of Southold died Feb. 26, 2017. She was 77.

Born in the Bronx March 1, 1939, to Ignatius and Mary Catherine (Dillon) Carraher, she later attended schools there.

She continued her education and received a bachelor’s degree from Hunter College in 1960. She had been a teacher with the New York City board of education before leaving to raise six children.

In her free time, Maureen was fond of the arts and painting. She also enjoyed cooking.

Family members said she will be best remembered for the love given to her family especially her grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husband, James J. Meehan on Dec. 11, 1995, she is survived by children, Maureen, Pauline, Katherine, James (Patricia Eckardt), Susanne (Ian Serrano) and Sarah (Christopher Hsieh); brother Richard Carraher of Maryland and seven grandchildren James, Jack and Therese Meehan, Sara Mae and Zoe Lei Serrano and Taylor and Devin Hsieh.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, March 1, from 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 2, at St. Patrick R.C. Church in Southold. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the Peconic Community School, P.O. Box 273, Aquebogue, NY 11931 would be appreciated.

