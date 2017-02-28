Cops: Man burglarized Riverside salon; reward offered

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Southampton Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify a man who burglarized a salon in Riverside, according to a press release.

The suspect broke into M&M Unisex Hair Salon on Flanders Road around 12:40 a.m. Feb. 7 and attempted to steal a cash register but fled without it after the alarm activated, police said.

The suspect reportedly fled on foot southbound on Old Quogue Road, police said.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, police said. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Police said all calls will be kept confidential.

Photo credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

Comments

comments