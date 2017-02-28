Joseph Buckhannon Jr. of Riverhead died Feb. 25 at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 68.

The son of Joseph and Lessie Mae Buckhannon, he was born Jan. 9, 1949, in Tampa, Fla.

Mr. Buckhannon worked as a custodian for the Suffolk County Department of Public Works in Riverhead.

Family members said he enjoyed fishing, hunting and yardwork.

Predeceased by his wife, Elsie, in 2016, he is survived by his son, Joseph, of Bellport, and four grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, March 4, from 10 to 11 a.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will follow. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

